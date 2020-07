Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry cable included garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr concierge pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage conference room pool table trash valet yoga

Start at the top. From our fifth floor Sky Bar you can quietly absorb the panoramic views of downtown Indianapolis, voted among the country's Top 10 Best Downtowns, stroll through our outdoor Zen Garden, or take advantage of our resort style pool. With distinctive studio, one bedroom and two bedroom luxury apartment homes, the highest quality finishes and concierge services, Axis caters to a life of urban convenience.