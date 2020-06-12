All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5924 Shimer Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5924 Shimer Ave
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:11 PM

5924 Shimer Ave

5924 Shimer Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5924 Shimer Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5924 Shimer Ave Indianapolis IN 46219

WARREN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Washer/Dryer hook up, front porch, garage

APPLIANCES: Stove & Refrigerator

SECTION 8: YES

CENTRAL AIR: NO

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5924 Shimer Ave have any available units?
5924 Shimer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5924 Shimer Ave have?
Some of 5924 Shimer Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5924 Shimer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5924 Shimer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5924 Shimer Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5924 Shimer Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5924 Shimer Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5924 Shimer Ave offers parking.
Does 5924 Shimer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5924 Shimer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5924 Shimer Ave have a pool?
No, 5924 Shimer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5924 Shimer Ave have accessible units?
No, 5924 Shimer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5924 Shimer Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5924 Shimer Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Vue Luxury Apartments
718 E Georgia St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
The Aura Apartment Homes
3035 W 39th St
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Axis
401 N Senate Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
26 West Apartments
26 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College