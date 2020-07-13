All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:39 PM

Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis

359 N West St · (317) 483-7423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Graduate student discount of up to $1000 Off your first month - up to $750 off for undergrad students! No administration fees. Must apply by July 19th, 2020. Call TODAY for qualifying lease details!
Rent Special
Location

359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 347 · Avail. now

$1,034

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

Unit 357 · Avail. now

$1,034

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

Unit 358 · Avail. now

$1,034

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

See 55+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,504

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

Unit 349 · Avail. now

$1,514

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

Unit 319 · Avail. now

$1,514

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

See 84+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
package receiving
valet service
on-site laundry
business center
conference room
e-payments
hot tub
We offer 1 & 2 bedroom luxury apartments with canal and city views. Located in Downtown's popular Canal Walk District, we are within walking distance of the academic, business and entertainment centers of Indianapolis. Easily walk to your classes at IUPUI or the excitement that urban living has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$500
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other. Parking garage: $100/month (first car), $115/month (additional car), Rooftop parking: $80/month (first car), $90/month (additional car).
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $10-$60/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis have any available units?
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis has 145 units available starting at $1,034 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis have?
Some of Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis currently offering any rent specials?
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis is offering the following rent specials: Graduate student discount of up to $1000 Off your first month - up to $750 off for undergrad students! No administration fees. Must apply by July 19th, 2020. Call TODAY for qualifying lease details!
Is Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis pet-friendly?
Yes, Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis is pet friendly.
Does Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis offer parking?
Yes, Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis offers parking.
Does Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis have a pool?
Yes, Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis has a pool.
Does Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis have accessible units?
No, Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis does not have accessible units.
Does Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis have units with dishwashers?
No, Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis does not have units with dishwashers.
