Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200-$500
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Other. Parking garage: $100/month (first car), $115/month (additional car), Rooftop parking: $80/month (first car), $90/month (additional car).
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $10-$60/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.