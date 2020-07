Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly business center hot tub

TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY!



Rediscover the joy of comfortable urban living! Located on the Northwest side of Indianapolis, Barrington Estates Apartment introduces you to a life of utmost convenience. With abundant dining options within walking distance and some of the best shopping destinations in all of Indiana a short ride away, you will have everything you need at your fingertips. At home, spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans in garden-style and townhome designs and an attractive list of amenities offer all the comfort you crave.



Striving to provide a high-quality living environment, our community is currently undergoing a major renovation of both our apartments and the common areas. On top of the casual comforts you’re already used to, our homes will soon feature beautiful wood-style flooring, gourmet kitchens with shaker-style cabinetry and premium black appliances, as well as modern vanity areas. A shimmering swimming pool with new sundeck furniture refurbished