Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance internet access accessible parking 24hr laundry cc payments hot tub key fob access new construction online portal package receiving

Feel right at home at 10 West Apartments; a beautiful community in Indianapolis, Indiana. We bring comfortable living together with a central location that makes life richer. Perfectly situated, you're just minutes away from everything you need such as schools, dining, shopping, and entertainment. Choose from our thoughtfully designed 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom floor plans, all of which include air conditioning, carpeted floors, mini blinds, and walk-in closets. Each apartment home is brimming with amenities that you'd expect and deserve. Tucked away in a tranquil setting with a children's play area, high-speed internet access, public parks nearby, and on-call maintenance. Residents can take advantage of our shimmering swimming pool, short-term leasing, and professional management. Pets are welcome upon approval, so bring the whole family. Make 10 West your new address, where you can enjoy all the comforts of home in a pristine setting, simplified by an uncompromising level of service.