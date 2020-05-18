Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

The Park at Eagle Creek Apartments in Indianapolis, Indiana offer luxury, comfort, and excitement in a community our residents will love to call home. Our interiors were designed to impress with their attention to every detail. Residents will enjoy our soaring nine-foot ceilings featuring elegant crown molding, spacious kitchens with Whirlpool appliances, and our wood burning fireplaces. Our community amenities are even more impressive, implemented with a resort-style ambiance. Unwind in our nature-scaped pool area, enjoy lush landscaping at every turn, or take advantage of our exclusive wellness center. With our thoughtful amenities, stylish interiors, and breathtaking architecture, you will never want to leave home! Come see what all the hype is about and schedule an appointment with one of our leasing agents at The Park at Eagle Creek Apartments.