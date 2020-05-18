All apartments in Indianapolis
Park at Eagle Creek

5525 Elkhorn Dr · (317) 316-3198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5525 Elkhorn Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1125 · Avail. Jul 26

$944

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Unit 0923 · Avail. now

$954

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Unit 1516 · Avail. Aug 22

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0721 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,216

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0412 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,441

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park at Eagle Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
The Park at Eagle Creek Apartments in Indianapolis, Indiana offer luxury, comfort, and excitement in a community our residents will love to call home. Our interiors were designed to impress with their attention to every detail. Residents will enjoy our soaring nine-foot ceilings featuring elegant crown molding, spacious kitchens with Whirlpool appliances, and our wood burning fireplaces. Our community amenities are even more impressive, implemented with a resort-style ambiance. Unwind in our nature-scaped pool area, enjoy lush landscaping at every turn, or take advantage of our exclusive wellness center. With our thoughtful amenities, stylish interiors, and breathtaking architecture, you will never want to leave home! Come see what all the hype is about and schedule an appointment with one of our leasing agents at The Park at Eagle Creek Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (first pet), $150 (second pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park at Eagle Creek have any available units?
Park at Eagle Creek has 8 units available starting at $944 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Park at Eagle Creek have?
Some of Park at Eagle Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park at Eagle Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Park at Eagle Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park at Eagle Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Park at Eagle Creek is pet friendly.
Does Park at Eagle Creek offer parking?
Yes, Park at Eagle Creek offers parking.
Does Park at Eagle Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park at Eagle Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park at Eagle Creek have a pool?
Yes, Park at Eagle Creek has a pool.
Does Park at Eagle Creek have accessible units?
No, Park at Eagle Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Park at Eagle Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park at Eagle Creek has units with dishwashers.
