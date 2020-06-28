All apartments in Indianapolis
5619 Sarton Lane
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:58 PM

5619 Sarton Lane

5619 Sarton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5619 Sarton Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for you! It has a 2 car attached garage, and a deck overlooking the backyard. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tile floor. THIS HOUSE WILL LEASE QUICKLY!! Stop by today so that we can make our house your home. Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent. To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com Not currently accepting Section 8 Online applications: 1) Find address for which you are applying 2) Click Apply Now 3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5619 Sarton Lane have any available units?
5619 Sarton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5619 Sarton Lane have?
Some of 5619 Sarton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5619 Sarton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5619 Sarton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5619 Sarton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5619 Sarton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5619 Sarton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5619 Sarton Lane offers parking.
Does 5619 Sarton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5619 Sarton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5619 Sarton Lane have a pool?
No, 5619 Sarton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5619 Sarton Lane have accessible units?
No, 5619 Sarton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5619 Sarton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5619 Sarton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
