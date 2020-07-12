/
valley mills
319 Apartments for rent in Valley Mills, Indianapolis, IN
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
10 Units Available
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$809
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$884
814 sqft
Unique apartments with a breakfast bar, hardwood flooring and 9-foot ceilings. Recently renovated. Enjoy the onsite barbecue area. Easy access to I-74 and all the Indianapolis metro region has to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
6007 Prairie Meadow Drive
6007 Prairie Meadow Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1270 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
5420 Powder River Court
5420 Powder River Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1288 sqft
Lovely Ranch in Popular River Run off Mann Rd and Dollar Forge, minutes to Dollar Hide Creek Park, Blue Academy Elementary and more! Home features new carpet throughout. A formal dining room with laminate flooring.
Last updated June 9 at 01:40pm
1 Unit Available
5101 Emmert Drive
5101 Emmert Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1198 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
6452 Cradle River Drive
6452 Cradle River Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1538 sqft
Absolutely move-in ready three-bedroom, two and a half bath in Decatur Township proudly sitting in River Run. Super clean inside and out.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
6947 Raritan Drive
6947 Raritan Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1246 sqft
Super three bedroom, two full bath ranch in the lovely Decatur Township Community of Pheasant Run. Step in to a vaulted foyer and enjoy the gleaming hardwood flooring throughout. Enjoy the fully fenced back yard on the large back patio.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5531 Story Court
5531 Story Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1292 sqft
5531 Story Court Available 04/15/20 Cozy - 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch - Decatur Township - Mid April Move In! - Adorable - 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath located on Cul-de-sac.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5549 Honey Creek Court
5549 Honey Creek Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,236
1260 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
5416 Powder River Court
5416 Powder River Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1812 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Valley Mills
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
13 Units Available
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$807
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,088
1365 sqft
Sprawling pool with hot tub. Courtyard and clubhouse access. Renovated luxury units featuring granite counters, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookups. Garden soaking tubs. Attached garages.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
774 sqft
Welcome to Mann Village Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the southwest side of Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5916 Mosaic Place
5916 Mosaic Place, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1896 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
7117 Cordova Drive
7117 Cordova Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1185 sqft
This lovely home in Decatur Township is off of Southport & Mooresville Road, near the Links at Heartland Crossing and Winding River Golf Course. Home features vaulted ceilings in the family room and a wood burning fireplace. Laminate floors.
Results within 5 miles of Valley Mills
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,089
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1279 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1076 sqft
Accessible location just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Interstate 465. Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units available. Hardwood floors, all major appliances and private patio/balcony. Residents have access to on-site gym, playground and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
14 Units Available
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
2 Bedrooms
$940
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Enjoys good connectivity, thanks to its proximity to I-465 as well as the international airport. 1-3 bedroom sets come with garden patios, walk-in closets and generous floor plans.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct, Plainfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1342 sqft
Redwood Plainfield is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
18 Units Available
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1225 sqft
A charming community near the freeways and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool, grilling station, fireplaces and game room. Homes feature a private, attached garage and shared workspace on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
14 Units Available
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
960 sqft
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods is located on the south side of Indianapolis, within minutes to all major interstates, US-31 and Meridian Street. There are numerous dining, shopping and entertainment choices just minutes away, near Greenwood Park Mall.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$623
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$686
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$854
1041 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Park Apartments and Townhomes, an affordable apartment community located on the West side of Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments and two, three and four bedroom townhomes.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$714
775 sqft
Welcome to Thompson Village Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the south side Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2823 Mars Hill
2823 Mars Hill Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Newly Renovated Home - Amazing Home for rent! Newly remodeled! 2 bedroom 1 bath!! Call us today! (RLNE5582454)
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
10819 Sweetsen Road
10819 Sweetsen Road, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1812 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
1411 Lindley Avenue
1411 Lindley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
936 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
