Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving trash valet 24hr laundry guest parking lobby online portal smoke-free community

Downtown Living with Suburban Amenities at River West Flats Welcome to the Indianapolis Downtown West! River West Flats offers a convenient location just blocks away from The Canal and White River State Park cultural district, major downtown hospitals, and IUPUI. Make your home here with ample parking included, free shuttle service to and from downtown Indianapolis, then take a convenient bike ride or board the city bus to explore all that downtown Indianapolis has to offer. Enjoy newly-renovated Studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with gray vinyl plank flooring, designer two-tone paint scheme, black appliances, ceiling fans, flexible storage space, and amazing views of downtown! Appreciate the outdoors with a relaxing fire pit, grilling station, game court, and dog park. Inside the building, look forward to a new business center, expanded fitness center, and smoke-free lifestyle!