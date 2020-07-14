All apartments in Indianapolis
River West Flats
River West Flats

1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr · (317) 699-8284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1150 N White River Pkwy Wdr, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Near Westside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0811 · Avail. Sep 21

$959

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0806 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 0905 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 1007 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from River West Flats.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
24hr laundry
guest parking
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Downtown Living with Suburban Amenities at River West Flats Welcome to the Indianapolis Downtown West! River West Flats offers a convenient location just blocks away from The Canal and White River State Park cultural district, major downtown hospitals, and IUPUI. Make your home here with ample parking included, free shuttle service to and from downtown Indianapolis, then take a convenient bike ride or board the city bus to explore all that downtown Indianapolis has to offer. Enjoy newly-renovated Studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with gray vinyl plank flooring, designer two-tone paint scheme, black appliances, ceiling fans, flexible storage space, and amazing views of downtown! Appreciate the outdoors with a relaxing fire pit, grilling station, game court, and dog park. Inside the building, look forward to a new business center, expanded fitness center, and smoke-free lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Starts at $125.00- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $20/month; Renter's Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Please contract the leasing office for details.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Free Parking and Free Shuttle Service to and from downtown Indianapolis.
Storage Details: Extra storage space in each apartment

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does River West Flats have any available units?
River West Flats has 20 units available starting at $959 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does River West Flats have?
Some of River West Flats's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is River West Flats currently offering any rent specials?
River West Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is River West Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, River West Flats is pet friendly.
Does River West Flats offer parking?
Yes, River West Flats offers parking.
Does River West Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, River West Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does River West Flats have a pool?
Yes, River West Flats has a pool.
Does River West Flats have accessible units?
No, River West Flats does not have accessible units.
Does River West Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, River West Flats has units with dishwashers.
