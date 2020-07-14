Monon Place Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance tennis court trash valet

Diversity is what you have when you choose Buckingham Monon Living. Here, you can find a collection of studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent as well as an impressive portfolio of apartment buildings.



Discover Monon Place, Monon Park, and Monon 6100, along with all their unique charming features. Relax knowing you have fast access to the heart of Indianapolis while also being close to the free-spirited vibes of Broad Ripple and its impressive collection of laid-back cafes, lively pubs, and delicious eateries. More than that, with each community offering a variety of amenities and the Monon Trail only steps away from your home, you’ll have the best of both worlds.



Our collection of apartments and townhomes in Indianapolis, IN makes choosing the right home that much easier. Our floor plans range from charming townhomes to sleek and modern contemporary apartments. All you have to do is decide which one is best for you, and we’ll take care of the rest.



On our p