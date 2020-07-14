All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Monon Place Apartments

5934 Carvel Ave · (808) 425-9598
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5934 Carvel Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Broad Ripple

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 months AGO

Studio

Unit 0912 · Avail. now

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1005AC · Avail. now

$970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 0732 · Avail. now

$1,312

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 1121 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 817 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1132KE · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 5905CA · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 5963CA · Avail. now

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1088 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monon Place Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
tennis court
trash valet
Diversity is what you have when you choose Buckingham Monon Living. Here, you can find a collection of studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent as well as an impressive portfolio of apartment buildings.

Discover Monon Place, Monon Park, and Monon 6100, along with all their unique charming features. Relax knowing you have fast access to the heart of Indianapolis while also being close to the free-spirited vibes of Broad Ripple and its impressive collection of laid-back cafes, lively pubs, and delicious eateries. More than that, with each community offering a variety of amenities and the Monon Trail only steps away from your home, you’ll have the best of both worlds.

Our collection of apartments and townhomes in Indianapolis, IN makes choosing the right home that much easier. Our floor plans range from charming townhomes to sleek and modern contemporary apartments. All you have to do is decide which one is best for you, and we’ll take care of the rest.

On our p

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100, 0.5 months rent, 1 months rent -- based on credit/background check
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Pitbulls, Wolf Hybrids
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open Lot: Included in lease, Detached Garages: $200/month. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Monon Place Apartments have any available units?
Monon Place Apartments has 11 units available starting at $970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Monon Place Apartments have?
Some of Monon Place Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monon Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Monon Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monon Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Monon Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Monon Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Monon Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Monon Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Monon Place Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Monon Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Monon Place Apartments has a pool.
Does Monon Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, Monon Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Monon Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Monon Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.

