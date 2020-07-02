Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5114 STANHOPE LANE
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5114 STANHOPE LANE
5114 Stanhope Lane
·
No Longer Available
Indianapolis
See all
Bayswater
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
5114 Stanhope Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pike Twp - 3 BR home + loft - Three bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home with bonus loft area in Pike Twp on Indy's northwest side.
Stove & dishwasher provided. AC, Gas heat, 2 car garage.
(RLNE3461600)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5114 STANHOPE LANE have any available units?
5114 STANHOPE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5114 STANHOPE LANE have?
Some of 5114 STANHOPE LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5114 STANHOPE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5114 STANHOPE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5114 STANHOPE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5114 STANHOPE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5114 STANHOPE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5114 STANHOPE LANE offers parking.
Does 5114 STANHOPE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5114 STANHOPE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5114 STANHOPE LANE have a pool?
No, 5114 STANHOPE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5114 STANHOPE LANE have accessible units?
No, 5114 STANHOPE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5114 STANHOPE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5114 STANHOPE LANE has units with dishwashers.
