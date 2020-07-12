/
bayswater
300 Apartments for rent in Bayswater, Indianapolis, IN
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$932
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,441
1264 sqft
Beautiful grounds featuring private pool, tennis court, playground and gym for residents. Parking, carports and garages available. Luxury units with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and 9-foot ceilings. Across the street from Eagle Creek Park.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
5264 Austral Drive
5264 Austral Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2001 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Bayswater
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
23 Units Available
The Wylde
6612 Eagle Pointe Dr N, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,053
1010 sqft
This community provides residents with a resort-style pool, fitness center, and pet park. Apartments have window seats, walk-in closets, and large patios. Just a short drive from Eagle Creek Reservoir and Lafayette Square.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
4 Units Available
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$669
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
955 sqft
Deercross Apartments has everything you need to define your lifestyle and find your freedom. Located only 15 miles from the heart of Downtown Indianapolis, you can choose from classic restaurants like St.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
6516 Apache Drive
6516 Apache Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1178 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is summer ready with both a front porch and covered back porch area to enjoy the cool breeze.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
5944 Price Lane
5944 Price Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
4819 May Ridge lane
4819 May Ridge Lane, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
2300 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom/ 2 bath home for rent! Main level features open living room with vaulted ceilings, master bedroom and kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4733 Pennington Court
4733 Pennington Court, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1549 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4733 Pennington Court in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
1 Unit Available
6679 Cobden Court
6679 Cobden Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1090 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** **Refundable application fee at successful move-in** Charming Ranch located in Highland Trails off 38th & Eagle Creek Parkway minutes to Eagle Creek Park, I-465, downtown Indy and more! Home features large living room with
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
5405 Bay Harbor Drive
5405 Bay Harbor Drive, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1710 sqft
WONDERFUL AREA OF CONDOS! CONVENIENCE IS AT YOUR FINGERTIPS WITH SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, AND ACCESS TO THE INTERSTATES JUST AROUND THE CORNER.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6658 Sundown Dr S
6658 Sundown Drive South, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1180 sqft
Beautiful furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath 1180 sq ft. - Property Id: 316297 beautiful fully furnished move in ready home. Only one owner, never been rented. Very close to Eagle Creek park. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Results within 5 miles of Bayswater
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$732
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1100 sqft
Residents of this community are close to Street Plaza and Meadowood Park. Community amenities include a fully-equipped gym, on-site laundry and a community pool. The recently renovated 2-3 bedroom units feature walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$643
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$666
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with washer and dryer hookup, hardwood floors and a patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Easy access to I-465 and I-65. Near Eagle Creek Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$822
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$977
1278 sqft
Minutes from Moreland Park and Marian University. On-site amenities include pool, dedicated parking and laundry facilities. One- to three-bedroom units available equipped with hardwood flooring, dishwasher and a private balcony or patio.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
29 Units Available
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$925
1076 sqft
Accessible location just minutes from shopping, restaurants and Interstate 465. Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units available. Hardwood floors, all major appliances and private patio/balcony. Residents have access to on-site gym, playground and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$867
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1395 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry hookup and private patio or balcony. Property is just minutes from the Indy 500 racetrack, I-65, I-465 and I-74. Pool, clubhouse and gym onsite.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Hermitage Apartments
2234 Hermitage Way #617, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
949 sqft
Recently renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, and air conditioning. Near Indianapolis Speedway and Eagle Creek Reservoir. Community pool, sundeck, playground, clubhouse. Laundry facility in each building.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Runaway Bay
2030 Runaway Bay Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,130
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1322 sqft
Luxury lakeside apartment homes available with patio/balcony, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Grounds offer pool, spa, gym. Excellent location just minutes from downtown shopping and dining. Near Eagle Creek and Leonard Park with highway access.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
90 Units Available
The Legend at Speedway
2202 Fair Oaks Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$686
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$747
818 sqft
Located in Speedway, IN, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, The Legend at Speedway offers distinctive features in a spectacular location.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Brickyard Flats
6363 Hollister Drive, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$759
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$831
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1398 sqft
Brickyard Flats offers distinctive features in a spectacular location. We are located in Speedway, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, and are just minutes from the famed Speedway racetrack.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
30 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$794
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
937 sqft
Convenient location to I-465. Lake community with pool, tennis court and covered parking for each residence. Units include A/C, walk-in closets, fireplace, W/D connections and stylish decor. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$573
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$674
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$817
629 sqft
Modern apartments just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking and laundry available on site. Near the Indiana Discount Mall and Saraga International Grocery for shopping convenience.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
West Park
1225 West Park Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming place to call home with a grilling area, pool, rec room, and carport. On-site playground available. Homes include washer and dryer hookups, lots of storage, and efficient appliances.
