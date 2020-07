Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dog grooming area fire pit parking bbq/grill garage new construction cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage

Located just southeast of downtown Indianapolis are Fountain Square and Fletcher Place, Indy's most funky neighborhoods that boast vintage and antique shops, some of the city's highest rated restaurants, and a vibrant arts and music scene.The project will include the new construction of a four-story building with 77 apartments, including studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom units - a unit mix that reflects the eclectic and diverse historically working-class neighborhood in which it is located. In addition to panoramic views of downtown Indianapolis from select units, the apartments will include features that substantively increase quality of life for urban dwellers - expansive windows, large balconies, eat-in kitchens, and well-thought out storage options.Designed to maximize livability, the building will include a large maker's room to work on projects, a dedicated bike and dog washing room, as well as a backyard hangout space - complete with grills, picnic tables, fire pit, and hammocks.