Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

Expect to be impressed with Campus Apartments and Townhomes, two intimate communities, all completely renovated. Featuring two bedrooms apartments and two bedroom townhomes perfect for roommates or the individual looking for extra space! All floorplans are on point with tastefully trendy updates such as stainless steel appliances, new carpet and wood plank flooring, eat in bar area, kitchen and bath cabinets, and private patios and balconies. Schedule your tour today to see our completely renovated floor plans and state of the art amenity center!