Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4318 Village Bend Dr

4318 Village Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4318 Village Bend Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home Near I-65 in Pike Township - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home off I-65 in Pike Township with garage.
There is a relaxing enclosed front patio. Spacious kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher. W/D hookup in home. Separate dining room from kitchen with bar. Big back yard to enjoy.

We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.
We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1175
Security Deposit: $1175 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed. **breed restrictions

Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS

(RLNE4622636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4318 Village Bend Dr have any available units?
4318 Village Bend Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4318 Village Bend Dr have?
Some of 4318 Village Bend Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4318 Village Bend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4318 Village Bend Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4318 Village Bend Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4318 Village Bend Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4318 Village Bend Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4318 Village Bend Dr does offer parking.
Does 4318 Village Bend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4318 Village Bend Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4318 Village Bend Dr have a pool?
No, 4318 Village Bend Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4318 Village Bend Dr have accessible units?
No, 4318 Village Bend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4318 Village Bend Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4318 Village Bend Dr has units with dishwashers.
