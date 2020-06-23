4318 Village Bend Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bedroom Home Near I-65 in Pike Township - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home off I-65 in Pike Township with garage.

There is a relaxing enclosed front patio. Spacious kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher. W/D hookup in home. Separate dining room from kitchen with bar. Big back yard to enjoy.



We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.

We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1175

Security Deposit: $1175 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed. **breed restrictions



Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS



(RLNE4622636)