4318 Village Bend Dr

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home Near I-65 in Pike Township - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home off I-65 in Pike Township with garage.
There is a relaxing enclosed front patio. Spacious kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher. W/D hookup in home. Separate dining room from kitchen with bar. Big back yard to enjoy.
We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check.
We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.
Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. No smoking.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1175
Security Deposit: $1175 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed. **breed restrictions
Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS
(RLNE4622636)