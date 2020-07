Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill 24hr maintenance bike storage garage

CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. FAR FROM ORDINARY.



Living in the heart of Historic Downtown Indianapolis doesn’t have to be a dream anymore! Live in the convenience and unmatched location of The Plaza Apartments - Located directly across the street from the Central Library and an abundance of dining such as Datsa Pizza, Mediterranean Grill and more! The Plaza Apartments offer unique, historic apartment homes with an abundance of character and charm. Our community offers one and two bedroom apartments filled with classic appeal and enhanced with modern touches. We are a short 15 minute walk to Mass Ave and Monument Circle and just 4 blocks from the interstate. Visit The Plaza Apartments today and see how our community can enhance your downtown living experience!



The Plaza is managed by Buckingham Urban Living. Visit our central leasing center located at The Congress at Library Square at 923 N Meridian Street or contact us to schedule a tour.