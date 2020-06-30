Rent Calculator
Indianapolis, IN
/
1825 HORIZON LN
1825 HORIZON LN
1825 Horizon Lane
·
No Longer Available
Indianapolis
See all
Crooked Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1825 Horizon Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Crooked Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Washington Twp - 3 bedroom ranch - Three bedroom ranch with 2 baths near 62nd & Michigan Road in Washington
Twp. Garage, AC. Dishwasher provided.
(RLNE5199042)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1825 HORIZON LN have any available units?
1825 HORIZON LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1825 HORIZON LN have?
Some of 1825 HORIZON LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1825 HORIZON LN currently offering any rent specials?
1825 HORIZON LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 HORIZON LN pet-friendly?
No, 1825 HORIZON LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 1825 HORIZON LN offer parking?
Yes, 1825 HORIZON LN offers parking.
Does 1825 HORIZON LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1825 HORIZON LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 HORIZON LN have a pool?
No, 1825 HORIZON LN does not have a pool.
Does 1825 HORIZON LN have accessible units?
No, 1825 HORIZON LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 HORIZON LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 HORIZON LN has units with dishwashers.
