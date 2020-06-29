All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like The Jameson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
The Jameson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

The Jameson

1808 Century Way · (317) 593-2240
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$20 Application Fee $0 Admin. Fee
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Delaware Trail
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1808 Century Way, Indianapolis, IN 46260
Delaware Trail

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8181-08 · Avail. now

$879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 8185-07 · Avail. Aug 22

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 1742-02 · Avail. Sep 10

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Jameson.

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
internet access
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
Located in Indianapolis, IN, Oakbrook Park offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. A clubhouse, beautiful swimming pool, fitness center, playground and tennis / volleyball courts make this an fun, leisurely and active home for residents and guests. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Buildings and Facilities Fee: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Assigned Covered Carport: $25.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Jameson have any available units?
The Jameson has 3 units available starting at $879 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does The Jameson have?
Some of The Jameson's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Jameson currently offering any rent specials?
The Jameson is offering the following rent specials: $20 Application Fee $0 Admin. Fee
Is The Jameson pet-friendly?
Yes, The Jameson is pet friendly.
Does The Jameson offer parking?
Yes, The Jameson offers parking.
Does The Jameson have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Jameson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Jameson have a pool?
Yes, The Jameson has a pool.
Does The Jameson have accessible units?
No, The Jameson does not have accessible units.
Does The Jameson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Jameson has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Jameson?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Scandia Apartments
9250 Kungsholm Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Buckingham Balmoral
3103 N Meridian St Suite J
Indianapolis, IN 46208
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity