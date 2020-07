Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym bbq/grill garage parking 24hr maintenance bike storage business center coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area fire pit internet access lobby package receiving trash valet

In the heart of downtown Indianapolis, Grid offers high-end amenities alongside some of the city’s favorite local dining, shopping and entertainment. Our community offers everything to live life to the fullest, including group fitness classes, personal training, outdoor grilling areas and a pet friendly bark park. With opportunities inside its walls and closely connected to all Indy has to offer, we’re out to prove it’s worth living on the grid where life happens.