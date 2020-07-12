/
crooked creek
202 Apartments for rent in Crooked Creek, Indianapolis, IN
20 Units Available
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$685
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1300 sqft
Come home to Creekside at Meridian Hills and see what it means to Live Life Better! Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes include features designed to ensure your comfort, such as oversized walk-in closets,
15 Units Available
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$620
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1486 sqft
Create your dream life at Ashford Meridian Hills! Our newly-renovated spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
14 Units Available
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$764
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The View at 79th Apartments in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$664
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1207 sqft
A gated community in Indianapolis, these apartments are in a wooded setting by a lake. Sunken living rooms, a pool, a bark park and walk-in closets charm residents. Minutes from I-465 and close to downtown.
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$554
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$929
1248 sqft
Cambridge Square North Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the Northwest side of Indianapolis, IN, offering pet-friendly one and two bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes.
1 Unit Available
5906 Gifford Street
5906 Gifford Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1587 sqft
Convenient Washington Township location off Kessler and Fox Rd. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has lots of great features, including a large living room/dining room combo. Lovely hardwood floors. A great kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
2807 Marley Court
2807 Marley Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1968 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
6724 Townsend Way
6724 Townsend Way, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1880 sqft
Home is Located in the Cooper Pointe Subdivision Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,880 square feet.
1 Unit Available
1743 Horizon Ln
1743 Horizon Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1176 sqft
3 bed 2 full bath 2 car attached garage. Northwest Indy - Everything you need in a home. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with one bath in the master bathroom, completely updated. great location. Schedule a self showing today by registering at rently.com.
1 Unit Available
7601 North MICHIGAN Road
7601 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,500
BEAUTIFUL SALON, BOOTH SPACE AVAILABLE FOR RENT, OFFICE SPACE ALSO AVAILABLE. 1ST, LAST MONTH & SECURITY DEPOSIT REQURED. TEXT 317-373-5183 FOR VIEWING PROPERTY.
1 Unit Available
1819 Minturn Lane
1819 Minturn Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1330 sqft
Charming updated all brick ranch in great Washington Township location. Great room with beautiful hardwood floors that flow through to all 3 generous sized bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
1948 West 64th Street
1948 West 64th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$875
912 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** This lovely home is located in Washington Township off 64th & Coburn, minutes to The Sycamore School, Meridian Hills Country Club, Juan Soloman Park and more. Home features fresh paint and new flooring throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Crooked Creek
64 Units Available
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$699
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1310 sqft
Welcome home to Connect Apartments and Townhomes located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy an inviting community with a variety of floor plans that offer a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
23 Units Available
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1500 sqft
The Eclipse apartment homes (formerly Brandywine Apartments) located in Indianapolis, Indiana offer the recreational luxuries that people of every lifestyle find comfort in.
11 Units Available
Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$940
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1269 sqft
Pet-friendly complex just 10 minutes from downtown Indianapolis. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have nine-foot ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym, dog park and furnished guest suite.
22 Units Available
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$694
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$884
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
1138 sqft
Cozy homes within a great residential environment. Community amenities include a children's play area, fitness center and sparkling pool. Pet friendly. Easy access to I-465 and I-65.
10 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$820
2 Bedrooms
$930
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed apartments and townhomes with a fireplace, walk-in closets and wash/dryer hookup. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court and gym. Very close to the Broad Ripple and Nora areas for convenient entertainment.
37 Units Available
The Villages Of Bent Tree
3210 Ramblewood Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
1000 sqft
Recently renovated homes with a fireplace and walk-in closets. Enjoy a rock climbing wall, swimming pool and racquetball court on site. Near College Park Plaza for shopping and dining convenience.
5 Units Available
The Jameson
1808 Century Way, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$879
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments feature a clubhouse, fitness center and a beautiful swimming pool. They also provide a playground and volleyball courts and tennis courts. They offer one and two bedroom apartments. Pet friendly.
5 Units Available
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$755
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1154 sqft
Only blocks from I-465 and close to Eagle Creek Park, St. Vincent Hospital and downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly units include private balcony or patio and walk-in closets. Great amenities like clubhouse, pool and lighted dog park.
2 Units Available
Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$498
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$612
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Dogwood Glen Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Contact for Availability
Hampton Court
1329 W 75th Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
453 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
810 sqft
Hampton Court is an affordable-housing community located on the Northside of Indianapolis. We are conveniently located near St. Vincent Hospital, I-465, and the 86th Street shopping corridor.
1 Unit Available
5312 Manning Road
5312 Manning Road, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1668 sqft
Pike Township Home Features All Appliances Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,668 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
5971 Northland Road
5971 Northland Road, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2230 sqft
4 bedroom 2 full bath bi-level home in Pike Township. The home offers a living room and updated kitchen on the upper floor. Kitchen has been updated with tile flooring, beautiful white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.
