Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport e-payments hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving tennis court trash valet

Preferred Employer Discounts: Waived Application Fee; Waived Administrative Fee, $235 value! * One of the city's premier waterfront communities, Somerset Lakes features a secluded atmosphere, floor plans that average 1,400 square feet and easy access to both Broad Ripple and upscale shopping at the Fashion Mall. Each apartment has a view of the 80-acre spring-fed lake. * Check out our BRAND NEW Signature Series apartment homes featuring hardwood maple cabinets accented with an espresso finish, upgraded countertops, brand new laminate flooring and updated kitchen appliances. Enjoy the convenience of extended height vanities, six panel doors with brushed nickel hardware, new bath fixtures and updated lighting. Schedule a tour today!