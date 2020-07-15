9129 South Perry Avenue, Chicago, IL 60620 Roseland
Brick two-story Georgian. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, full basement, freshly painted and ready for move-in. Full basement, and an addition for added space are just a few of the lovely features this home has to offer!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
