Chicago, IL
9129 South Perry Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

9129 South Perry Avenue

9129 South Perry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9129 South Perry Avenue, Chicago, IL 60620
Roseland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Brick two-story Georgian. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, full basement, freshly painted and ready for move-in. Full basement, and an addition for added space are just a few of the lovely features this home has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9129 South Perry Avenue have any available units?
9129 South Perry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 9129 South Perry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9129 South Perry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9129 South Perry Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9129 South Perry Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 9129 South Perry Avenue offer parking?
No, 9129 South Perry Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9129 South Perry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9129 South Perry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9129 South Perry Avenue have a pool?
No, 9129 South Perry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9129 South Perry Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9129 South Perry Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9129 South Perry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9129 South Perry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9129 South Perry Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9129 South Perry Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
