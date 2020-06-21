737 West WASHINGTON Boulevard

Amenities

This enormous 3 BD / 2BA corner unit features an entry foyer with coat closet, floor to ceiling windows, Chef's dream kitchen, large granite island and counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, large family room with balcony overlooking downtown to the East and the United Center to the west, with custom roller blinds. The master bedroom is massive with ample space for a king bed and multiple sitting areas. It features a huge walk-in closet and a spacious master bathroom with custom marble and slate bath with Whirlpool tub and separate shower. The second bedroom is also very spacious with a 2nd large walk-in closet. The third bedroom is off of the living room and could be used as a bedroom, an office, or a den. There is in-unit laundry with a laundry room, typically not seen in downtown condo units. Monthly rent includes cable, heat, A/C, storage space and one garage parking space. The building features 24-hour door staff, on-site cleaners, on-site building management, free bike storage room, large top-floor fitness area and a killer view, sundeck, and a Whole Foods that can be accessed from the building. Mariano's is located across the street. Walk to Fulton Market, Randolph St Restaurant Row, Downtown. Located in boundaries of the highly sought after Skinner Elementary School. Minimum 2 year lease, 3 year lease OK. 1.5 month security deposit. Sorry, no pets.