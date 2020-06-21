All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:27 PM

737 West WASHINGTON Boulevard

737 W Washington Blvd · (773) 770-8001
Location

737 W Washington Blvd, Chicago, IL 60661
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2508 · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
This enormous 3 BD / 2BA corner unit features an entry foyer with coat closet, floor to ceiling windows, Chef's dream kitchen, large granite island and counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, large family room with balcony overlooking downtown to the East and the United Center to the west, with custom roller blinds. The master bedroom is massive with ample space for a king bed and multiple sitting areas. It features a huge walk-in closet and a spacious master bathroom with custom marble and slate bath with Whirlpool tub and separate shower. The second bedroom is also very spacious with a 2nd large walk-in closet. The third bedroom is off of the living room and could be used as a bedroom, an office, or a den. There is in-unit laundry with a laundry room, typically not seen in downtown condo units. Monthly rent includes cable, heat, A/C, storage space and one garage parking space. The building features 24-hour door staff, on-site cleaners, on-site building management, free bike storage room, large top-floor fitness area and a killer view, sundeck, and a Whole Foods that can be accessed from the building. Mariano's is located across the street. Walk to Fulton Market, Randolph St Restaurant Row, Downtown. Located in boundaries of the highly sought after Skinner Elementary School. Minimum 2 year lease, 3 year lease OK. 1.5 month security deposit. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 West WASHINGTON Boulevard have any available units?
737 West WASHINGTON Boulevard has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 West WASHINGTON Boulevard have?
Some of 737 West WASHINGTON Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 West WASHINGTON Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
737 West WASHINGTON Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 West WASHINGTON Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 737 West WASHINGTON Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 737 West WASHINGTON Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 737 West WASHINGTON Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 737 West WASHINGTON Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 737 West WASHINGTON Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 West WASHINGTON Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 737 West WASHINGTON Boulevard has a pool.
Does 737 West WASHINGTON Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 737 West WASHINGTON Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 737 West WASHINGTON Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 West WASHINGTON Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
