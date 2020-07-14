All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

330 N Pine

330 North Pine Avenue · (507) 519-6159
Location

330 North Pine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60644
Austin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 338-1S · Avail. now

$845

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 465 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 330 N Pine.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Welcome to 330 North Pine Avenue! This 72-unit building is located in the Austin area on the West side of Chicago. This apartment building offers studio - 4 bedroom apartments with On-Site Laundry. Apartments may feature Heat Included, Pre-Wired Phone/Cable, and Eat-In Kitchens. Commute easily via CTA Green Line at Central or 85 bus lines. Conveniently located walking distance to a Chicago Public Library, YMCA, Big Tony Foods, and several schools. Pets are welcome. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 N Pine have any available units?
330 N Pine has a unit available for $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 330 N Pine currently offering any rent specials?
330 N Pine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 N Pine pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 N Pine is pet friendly.
Does 330 N Pine offer parking?
No, 330 N Pine does not offer parking.
Does 330 N Pine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 N Pine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 N Pine have a pool?
No, 330 N Pine does not have a pool.
Does 330 N Pine have accessible units?
No, 330 N Pine does not have accessible units.
Does 330 N Pine have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 N Pine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 N Pine have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 N Pine does not have units with air conditioning.
