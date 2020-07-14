330 N Pine

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Welcome to 330 North Pine Avenue! This 72-unit building is located in the Austin area on the West side of Chicago. This apartment building offers studio - 4 bedroom apartments with On-Site Laundry. Apartments may feature Heat Included, Pre-Wired Phone/Cable, and Eat-In Kitchens. Commute easily via CTA Green Line at Central or 85 bus lines. Conveniently located walking distance to a Chicago Public Library, YMCA, Big Tony Foods, and several schools. Pets are welcome. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!



Nearby Pangea Apartments



Austin Apartments

Oak Park Apartments

Garfield Park Apartments

West Garfield Park Apartments