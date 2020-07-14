All apartments in Chicago
Green Manor

Open Now until 5pm
4435 North Greenview Avenue · (773) 922-6890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4435 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 44361E · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 44421W · Avail. Aug 1

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 44361W · Avail. Aug 1

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Green Manor.

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
bike storage
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
bike storage
With its green tiled roof and landscaped courtyard, Green Manor is easily one of the most beautiful buildings on the block. These vintage-styled studio, convertible and one-bedroom apartments feature hardwood flooring and updated kitchens.

Conveniently nestled in Ravenswood, the lakefront, dining establishments, grocery stores and retail shops are just a brisk walk away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Green Manor have any available units?
Green Manor has 5 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Green Manor have?
Some of Green Manor's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Green Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Green Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Green Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Green Manor is pet friendly.
Does Green Manor offer parking?
No, Green Manor does not offer parking.
Does Green Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Green Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Green Manor have a pool?
No, Green Manor does not have a pool.
Does Green Manor have accessible units?
No, Green Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Green Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Green Manor has units with dishwashers.
