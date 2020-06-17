683 W Wrightwood Ave #3S

Amenities

683 WEST Wrightwood, #3S - Property Id: 291623



Convertible 1 Bed apartment on quiet tree lined street in desirable Lincoln Park location! Unit features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry available on-site. Close to the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Harbor, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. All applicants must have 700+ credit score and 3x income to rent ratio. No cosigners.

