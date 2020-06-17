All apartments in Chicago
683 W Wrightwood Ave #3S

683 W Wrightwood Ave · (312) 702-9578
Location

683 W Wrightwood Ave, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit #3S · Avail. now

$1,345

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
683 WEST Wrightwood, #3S - Property Id: 291623

Convertible 1 Bed apartment on quiet tree lined street in desirable Lincoln Park location! Unit features hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry available on-site. Close to the Lake, Lincoln Park Zoo, Diversey Harbor, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and more! Easy access to public transportation. Up to 2 cats per apartment, sorry no dogs. All applicants must have 700+ credit score and 3x income to rent ratio. No cosigners.
Property Id 291623

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 683 W Wrightwood Ave #3S have any available units?
683 W Wrightwood Ave #3S has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 683 W Wrightwood Ave #3S currently offering any rent specials?
683 W Wrightwood Ave #3S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 683 W Wrightwood Ave #3S pet-friendly?
Yes, 683 W Wrightwood Ave #3S is pet friendly.
Does 683 W Wrightwood Ave #3S offer parking?
No, 683 W Wrightwood Ave #3S does not offer parking.
Does 683 W Wrightwood Ave #3S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 683 W Wrightwood Ave #3S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 683 W Wrightwood Ave #3S have a pool?
No, 683 W Wrightwood Ave #3S does not have a pool.
Does 683 W Wrightwood Ave #3S have accessible units?
No, 683 W Wrightwood Ave #3S does not have accessible units.
Does 683 W Wrightwood Ave #3S have units with dishwashers?
No, 683 W Wrightwood Ave #3S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 683 W Wrightwood Ave #3S have units with air conditioning?
No, 683 W Wrightwood Ave #3S does not have units with air conditioning.
