4714-20 S Michigan

4714 S Michigan Ave · (312) 626-6123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4714 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Grand Boulevard

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4714-20 S Michigan.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
4714-20 S Michigan Ave is located in Chicago's Bronzeville community. This 24 unit building features 2-3 bedroom apartments with onsite laundry, free heat & wireless internet, pre-wired phone/cable, security cameras, hardwood floors, quality appliances, balcony and eat-in kitchen. Walking distance to Sip & Savor, the Chicago Public Library, and Abundance Bakery. Excellent transit easily accessible via CTA Green and Red line as well as 47 47th, 29 State, and 3 King Drive Bus lines. Call to set a showing today! Pangea Quality & Service Guaranteed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714-20 S Michigan have any available units?
4714-20 S Michigan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4714-20 S Michigan have?
Some of 4714-20 S Michigan's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4714-20 S Michigan currently offering any rent specials?
4714-20 S Michigan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714-20 S Michigan pet-friendly?
No, 4714-20 S Michigan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4714-20 S Michigan offer parking?
No, 4714-20 S Michigan does not offer parking.
Does 4714-20 S Michigan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4714-20 S Michigan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714-20 S Michigan have a pool?
No, 4714-20 S Michigan does not have a pool.
Does 4714-20 S Michigan have accessible units?
No, 4714-20 S Michigan does not have accessible units.
Does 4714-20 S Michigan have units with dishwashers?
No, 4714-20 S Michigan does not have units with dishwashers.
