Amenities
4714-20 S Michigan Ave is located in Chicago's Bronzeville community. This 24 unit building features 2-3 bedroom apartments with onsite laundry, free heat & wireless internet, pre-wired phone/cable, security cameras, hardwood floors, quality appliances, balcony and eat-in kitchen. Walking distance to Sip & Savor, the Chicago Public Library, and Abundance Bakery. Excellent transit easily accessible via CTA Green and Red line as well as 47 47th, 29 State, and 3 King Drive Bus lines. Call to set a showing today! Pangea Quality & Service Guaranteed!