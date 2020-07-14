All apartments in Chicago
512 W Cornelia Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

512 W Cornelia Ave

512 W Cornelia Ave · (773) 733-4681
Location

512 W Cornelia Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 514-104 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 445 sqft

Unit 518-114 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 445 sqft

Unit 514-303 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

See 7+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 516-209 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 516-319 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 512 W Cornelia Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
tennis court
cats allowed
This East Lakeview courtyard building is home to both vintage and renovated studio and 1-bedroom apartments.

All units offer:

FREE Heat
FREE Gas
Hardwood Floors
Laundry On-Site
Assigned Building Engineer

With some units having updated amenities such as Dishwashers, SS Appliances, and Granite Countertops.

You’ll find plenty of things to do within just blocks of this building: Restaurants, shopping, grocers, gyms, entertainment, and nightlife. Some popular nearby destinations include:

Wrigley Field
Belmont Harbor
Lakefront Trail
Jarvis Bird Sanctuary
Softball Fields
Tennis Courts
Gallagher Way

…and so much more!

Getting around the city is easy with multiple nearby bus stops, including the Sheridan (#151), Inner Drive/Michigan Express (#146), Clarendon/LaSalle Express (#135), Broadway (#36), Halsted (#8), and Addison (#152) buses. The Addison Red Line Station is just a few blocks away.

Located near the intersection of Cornelia & Sheridan.

NO Security D

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 W Cornelia Ave have any available units?
512 W Cornelia Ave has 12 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 W Cornelia Ave have?
Some of 512 W Cornelia Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 W Cornelia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
512 W Cornelia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 W Cornelia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 W Cornelia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 512 W Cornelia Ave offer parking?
No, 512 W Cornelia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 512 W Cornelia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 W Cornelia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 W Cornelia Ave have a pool?
No, 512 W Cornelia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 512 W Cornelia Ave have accessible units?
No, 512 W Cornelia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 512 W Cornelia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 W Cornelia Ave has units with dishwashers.
