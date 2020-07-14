512 W Cornelia Ave

Amenities
This East Lakeview courtyard building is home to both vintage and renovated studio and 1-bedroom apartments.
All units offer:
FREE Heat
FREE Gas
Hardwood Floors
Laundry On-Site
Assigned Building Engineer
With some units having updated amenities such as Dishwashers, SS Appliances, and Granite Countertops.
You’ll find plenty of things to do within just blocks of this building: Restaurants, shopping, grocers, gyms, entertainment, and nightlife. Some popular nearby destinations include:
Wrigley Field
Belmont Harbor
Lakefront Trail
Jarvis Bird Sanctuary
Softball Fields
Tennis Courts
Gallagher Way
…and so much more!
Getting around the city is easy with multiple nearby bus stops, including the Sheridan (#151), Inner Drive/Michigan Express (#146), Clarendon/LaSalle Express (#135), Broadway (#36), Halsted (#8), and Addison (#152) buses. The Addison Red Line Station is just a few blocks away.
Located near the intersection of Cornelia & Sheridan.
NO Security D