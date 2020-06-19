6677 North Oliphant Avenue

Amenities
Great central location in Edison Park! Gut rehabbed, lofted 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo available immediately. Hardwood throughout, remodeled kitchen with granite counters, 42" cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, exposed brick, 9' ceilings, recessed Lighting, cedar mill work, and updated stone baths. Central heat/ac. PET FRIENDLY - large and small dogs, cats OK with $200 pet fee. 1 parking spot included. Short walk to train, trendy restaurants & shops. Can't beat the location!!
