All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6677 North Oliphant Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6677 North Oliphant Avenue
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:31 AM

6677 North Oliphant Avenue

6677 North Oliphant Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1632512
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Edison Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6677 North Oliphant Avenue, Chicago, IL 60631
Edison Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great central location in Edison Park! Gut rehabbed, lofted 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo available immediately. Hardwood throughout, remodeled kitchen with granite counters, 42" cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, exposed brick, 9' ceilings, recessed Lighting, cedar mill work, and updated stone baths. Central heat/ac. PET FRIENDLY - large and small dogs, cats OK with $200 pet fee. 1 parking spot included. Short walk to train, trendy restaurants & shops. Can't beat the location!!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6677 North Oliphant Avenue have any available units?
6677 North Oliphant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6677 North Oliphant Avenue have?
Some of 6677 North Oliphant Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6677 North Oliphant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6677 North Oliphant Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6677 North Oliphant Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6677 North Oliphant Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6677 North Oliphant Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6677 North Oliphant Avenue does offer parking.
Does 6677 North Oliphant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6677 North Oliphant Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6677 North Oliphant Avenue have a pool?
No, 6677 North Oliphant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6677 North Oliphant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6677 North Oliphant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6677 North Oliphant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6677 North Oliphant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6677 North Oliphant Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reside at 2727
2727 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Rockwell Manor
2600 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
1825 W Foster Ave
1825 W Foster Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
Park Michigan Apartments
1212 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
Arrive South Loop
1935 S Wabash Ave
Chicago, IL 60616
7700 S Carpenter St
7700 S Carpenter St
Chicago, IL 60620
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
5233-37 S Greenwood
5237 South Greenwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity