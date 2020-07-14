7755 S Sangamon St

Amenities

7755 S Sangamon is a beautifully rehabbed 18-unit building located in Auburn Gresham area of Chicago. 2-3 bedroom units are available for rent now, and may include a dining room, hardwood floors, pre-wired phone/cable, and free heat. The building also features an on-site laundry room. Residents of 7755 S Sangamon live within walking distance to CVS, Cutie Pies Kitchen, Save-a-Lot, and several schools. Commute to downtown Chicago easily via the #8 Halsted bus, the CTA Red Line at 79th, or the Dan Ryan Expressway. Section 8 accepted, and pets are welcome. Call to set a showing today!