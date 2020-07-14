All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

7755 S Sangamon St

7755 S Sangamon St · (312) 878-2743
Location

7755 S Sangamon St, Chicago, IL 60620
Auburn Gresham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7759-3 · Avail. now

$1,075

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 7755 S Sangamon St.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bathtub
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
7755 S Sangamon is a beautifully rehabbed 18-unit building located in Auburn Gresham area of Chicago. 2-3 bedroom units are available for rent now, and may include a dining room, hardwood floors, pre-wired phone/cable, and free heat. The building also features an on-site laundry room. Residents of 7755 S Sangamon live within walking distance to CVS, Cutie Pies Kitchen, Save-a-Lot, and several schools. Commute to downtown Chicago easily via the #8 Halsted bus, the CTA Red Line at 79th, or the Dan Ryan Expressway. Section 8 accepted, and pets are welcome. Call to set a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7755 S Sangamon St have any available units?
7755 S Sangamon St has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 7755 S Sangamon St have?
Some of 7755 S Sangamon St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7755 S Sangamon St currently offering any rent specials?
7755 S Sangamon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7755 S Sangamon St pet-friendly?
No, 7755 S Sangamon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 7755 S Sangamon St offer parking?
No, 7755 S Sangamon St does not offer parking.
Does 7755 S Sangamon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7755 S Sangamon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7755 S Sangamon St have a pool?
No, 7755 S Sangamon St does not have a pool.
Does 7755 S Sangamon St have accessible units?
No, 7755 S Sangamon St does not have accessible units.
Does 7755 S Sangamon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7755 S Sangamon St does not have units with dishwashers.
