Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

546 N Orleans St 407

546 North Orleans Street · (773) 318-3881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

546 North Orleans Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 407 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Adorable 1 bed 1 bath condo avail NOW - Property Id: 248869

- ss appliances, hardwood floors, pet friendly!
Rarely available, east-facing 1 bed/1 bath condo in prime Old Town. Hardwood floors throughout main living, open kitchen w/ granite counters, LG French Door Refrigerator, dining nook, gas fireplace, Grohe Aqua tower w/ multiple body sprays in bathroom, built-ins w/ large private balcony. Upgraded LG front loading in-unit washer/dryer. Boutique style -elevator & pet friendly building. Near Brown Line & steps from all Old Town has to offer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248869
Property Id 248869

(RLNE5727533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 N Orleans St 407 have any available units?
546 N Orleans St 407 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 546 N Orleans St 407 have?
Some of 546 N Orleans St 407's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 N Orleans St 407 currently offering any rent specials?
546 N Orleans St 407 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 N Orleans St 407 pet-friendly?
Yes, 546 N Orleans St 407 is pet friendly.
Does 546 N Orleans St 407 offer parking?
No, 546 N Orleans St 407 does not offer parking.
Does 546 N Orleans St 407 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 546 N Orleans St 407 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 N Orleans St 407 have a pool?
No, 546 N Orleans St 407 does not have a pool.
Does 546 N Orleans St 407 have accessible units?
No, 546 N Orleans St 407 does not have accessible units.
Does 546 N Orleans St 407 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 546 N Orleans St 407 has units with dishwashers.
