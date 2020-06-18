546 N Orleans St 407

Amenities
Adorable 1 bed 1 bath condo avail NOW - Property Id: 248869
- ss appliances, hardwood floors, pet friendly!
Rarely available, east-facing 1 bed/1 bath condo in prime Old Town. Hardwood floors throughout main living, open kitchen w/ granite counters, LG French Door Refrigerator, dining nook, gas fireplace, Grohe Aqua tower w/ multiple body sprays in bathroom, built-ins w/ large private balcony. Upgraded LG front loading in-unit washer/dryer. Boutique style -elevator & pet friendly building. Near Brown Line & steps from all Old Town has to offer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248869
