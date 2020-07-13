All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 AM

3510 North Pine Grove

3510 N Pine Grove Ave · (773) 917-8278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
“Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Location

3510 N Pine Grove Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 221 · Avail. now

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 213 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,094

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 318 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

See 6+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,381

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 225 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 417 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,416

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3510 North Pine Grove.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
elevator
cc payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
3510 North Pine Grove is situated between Belmont Harbor and all of the fun the Lakeview Chicago neighborhood has to offer. This modern apartment building offers spacious, natural-light filled apartments with wall-to-wall windows, large closets, and ceiling fans. The building also offers assigned covered parking and an onsite laundry facility. Be steps away from lakefront recreation along Lake Michigan and be around the corner from grocery stores, great restaurants and bars, and the nightlife of the Lakeview East and Boystown neighborhoods. You're also not far from Wrigley Field and the Wrigleyville neighborhood! Commuters will appreciate living so close to the Red and Brown Lines as well as so many of the major downtown bus routes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65
Move-in Fees: $250
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: $175-$185.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 North Pine Grove have any available units?
3510 North Pine Grove has 16 units available starting at $1,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 North Pine Grove have?
Some of 3510 North Pine Grove's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 North Pine Grove currently offering any rent specials?
3510 North Pine Grove is offering the following rent specials: “Up to 2 Months free rent” The offer can expire 8/1/2020.
Is 3510 North Pine Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 North Pine Grove is pet friendly.
Does 3510 North Pine Grove offer parking?
Yes, 3510 North Pine Grove offers parking.
Does 3510 North Pine Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 North Pine Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 North Pine Grove have a pool?
No, 3510 North Pine Grove does not have a pool.
Does 3510 North Pine Grove have accessible units?
No, 3510 North Pine Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 North Pine Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3510 North Pine Grove has units with dishwashers.
