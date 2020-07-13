Amenities
3510 North Pine Grove is situated between Belmont Harbor and all of the fun the Lakeview Chicago neighborhood has to offer. This modern apartment building offers spacious, natural-light filled apartments with wall-to-wall windows, large closets, and ceiling fans. The building also offers assigned covered parking and an onsite laundry facility. Be steps away from lakefront recreation along Lake Michigan and be around the corner from grocery stores, great restaurants and bars, and the nightlife of the Lakeview East and Boystown neighborhoods. You're also not far from Wrigley Field and the Wrigleyville neighborhood! Commuters will appreciate living so close to the Red and Brown Lines as well as so many of the major downtown bus routes.