Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan refrigerator air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub oven range recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed elevator cc payments internet access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

3510 North Pine Grove is situated between Belmont Harbor and all of the fun the Lakeview Chicago neighborhood has to offer. This modern apartment building offers spacious, natural-light filled apartments with wall-to-wall windows, large closets, and ceiling fans. The building also offers assigned covered parking and an onsite laundry facility. Be steps away from lakefront recreation along Lake Michigan and be around the corner from grocery stores, great restaurants and bars, and the nightlife of the Lakeview East and Boystown neighborhoods. You're also not far from Wrigley Field and the Wrigleyville neighborhood! Commuters will appreciate living so close to the Red and Brown Lines as well as so many of the major downtown bus routes.