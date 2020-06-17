All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
5210 North Sawyer Avenue
5210 North Sawyer Avenue

5210 N Sawyer Ave · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1513538
Location

5210 N Sawyer Ave, Chicago, IL 60625
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
dogs allowed
North Park | 2 Bed 1.5 Bath
Kitchen/Dining room, 1 ½ bathrooms with heat and exhaust fans, hardwood floors microwave/exhaust. dishwasher- microwave, sliding glass doors with porch · ceramic Bathrooms tile flooring and walls· 10" ceilings with mirror sliding glass door closets, own furnace, and central air conditioning· alarm system, intercom, hard wired fire/smoke alarms· new very large high energy efficient windows, Spacious closets, Free laundry and large storage units included!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5210 North Sawyer Avenue have any available units?
5210 North Sawyer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5210 North Sawyer Avenue have?
Some of 5210 North Sawyer Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5210 North Sawyer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5210 North Sawyer Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5210 North Sawyer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5210 North Sawyer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5210 North Sawyer Avenue offer parking?
No, 5210 North Sawyer Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5210 North Sawyer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5210 North Sawyer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5210 North Sawyer Avenue have a pool?
No, 5210 North Sawyer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5210 North Sawyer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5210 North Sawyer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5210 North Sawyer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5210 North Sawyer Avenue has units with dishwashers.
