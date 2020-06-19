All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4948 North Ridgeway Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4948 North Ridgeway Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:52 AM

4948 North Ridgeway Avenue

4948 North Ridgeway Avenue · (248) 470-0871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4948 North Ridgeway Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
internet access
Available Now! Vacant and able to show. Inquire for video tour. Spacious 2 bedrooms (King Size), 1 bathroom apartment with a Sunroom in a condo-quality rehab in Albany Park. The monthly rental rate includes water, sewer, trash, and HEAT! Upgraded finishes with stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher), dark wood cabinetry, granite countertops, and a spa-tiled bathroom. Ample storage and closet space, and hardwood floors throughout. Off-street parking available for an additional monthly fee. Laundry on-site. No Security Deposit. Small Admin fee per resident in lieu. Cats allowed with a one time fee. Not a dog-friendly building. Exterior Secure Parking available for $125 per month in the rear of the property. $40 monthly tech fee includes 200 Mbps internet from Comcast/Xfinity Amazon Key Delivery and online rental portal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4948 North Ridgeway Avenue have any available units?
4948 North Ridgeway Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4948 North Ridgeway Avenue have?
Some of 4948 North Ridgeway Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4948 North Ridgeway Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4948 North Ridgeway Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4948 North Ridgeway Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4948 North Ridgeway Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4948 North Ridgeway Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4948 North Ridgeway Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4948 North Ridgeway Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4948 North Ridgeway Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4948 North Ridgeway Avenue have a pool?
No, 4948 North Ridgeway Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4948 North Ridgeway Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4948 North Ridgeway Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4948 North Ridgeway Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4948 North Ridgeway Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4948 North Ridgeway Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pepperland
1509 E 57th St
Chicago, IL 60637
Elm Street Plaza
1130 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
5111 S. Kimbark Avenue
5111 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Woodlawn Court
5218 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
925 West Dakin St
925 W Dakin St
Chicago, IL 60613
The Van der Rohe
2933 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60657
2256 N Cleveland Ave
2256 N Cleveland Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
2531 North Southport Ave. Apt.
2531 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity