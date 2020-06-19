4948 North Ridgeway Avenue

Amenities
Available Now! Vacant and able to show. Inquire for video tour. Spacious 2 bedrooms (King Size), 1 bathroom apartment with a Sunroom in a condo-quality rehab in Albany Park. The monthly rental rate includes water, sewer, trash, and HEAT! Upgraded finishes with stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher), dark wood cabinetry, granite countertops, and a spa-tiled bathroom. Ample storage and closet space, and hardwood floors throughout. Off-street parking available for an additional monthly fee. Laundry on-site. No Security Deposit. Small Admin fee per resident in lieu. Cats allowed with a one time fee. Not a dog-friendly building. Exterior Secure Parking available for $125 per month in the rear of the property. $40 monthly tech fee includes 200 Mbps internet from Comcast/Xfinity Amazon Key Delivery and online rental portal.