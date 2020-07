Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed on-site laundry

Situated on the corner of Dickens Avenue & Clark Street in Lincoln Park, this classic courtyard building is within one of Chicago's most sought after neighborhoods. North Avenue Beach, retail establishments, notable restaurants, Lincoln Park Zoo, and nightlife venues are all within reach. Convenient public transportation will give you access to all Chicago has to offer.



Enjoy a well-maintained, architecturally preserved, vintage-styled building. These one to three-bedroom apartments featuring hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces, ornate crown molding and generous closet space.