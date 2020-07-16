All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4934 North Albany Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4934 North Albany Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:38 PM

4934 North Albany Avenue

4934 North Albany Avenue · (866) 833-0449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4934 North Albany Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,869

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
key fob access
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is ready to welcome you home! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood in Lincoln Square convenient to restaurants, public transportation, and major highways. Features will include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, In-Unit Washer/Dryer, One Parking Space. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4934 North Albany Avenue have any available units?
4934 North Albany Avenue has a unit available for $1,869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4934 North Albany Avenue have?
Some of 4934 North Albany Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4934 North Albany Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4934 North Albany Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4934 North Albany Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4934 North Albany Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4934 North Albany Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4934 North Albany Avenue offers parking.
Does 4934 North Albany Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4934 North Albany Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4934 North Albany Avenue have a pool?
No, 4934 North Albany Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4934 North Albany Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4934 North Albany Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4934 North Albany Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4934 North Albany Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4934 North Albany Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

617 West Melrose St. Apt.
617 West Melrose Street
Chicago, IL 60657
The Addison - 915 W Addison St
915 West Addison Street
Chicago, IL 60657
2320 N Southport Ave
2320 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
5229 S. Drexel Boulevard
5229 S. Drexel Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
310 N Menard
310 N Menard Ave
Chicago, IL 60644
Shoreland Apartments
5454 S Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60615
The Western 1920
1920 North Milwaukee Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
1210 W. Waveland Apt.
1210 West Waveland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity