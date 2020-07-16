4934 North Albany Avenue

Amenities
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is ready to welcome you home! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood in Lincoln Square convenient to restaurants, public transportation, and major highways. Features will include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, In-Unit Washer/Dryer, One Parking Space. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.