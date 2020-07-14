2319 N Southport

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel granite counters oven Property Amenities parking new construction cats allowed

- New construction with dazzling finishes you have to see to believe!

- 4 & 2 Bedroom apartments

- Top floor units come with roof decks that have an amazing view!

- All bedrooms are queen sized or better w/ great closet space. Every unit has a master suite with own private bathroom

- All bathrooms have modern finishes and attractive tile work

- Kitchen that will take your breath away - stone counters and modern cabinetry, stainless appliances (inc dishwashers and mircrowaves)

- In-unit laundry

- Hardwood floors

- NEW windows

- Central air / gas forced heat

- Parking

- Heart of Lincoln Park, walk to everything - shopping, nightlife and restaurants.

- Approximately 5 blocks to el train.



ICM Properties is a professional management company with over 50 years of experience and 24 hour call center



NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!



Southport & Fullerton



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443