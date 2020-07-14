All apartments in Chicago
2319 N Southport
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

2319 N Southport

Open Now until 6pm
2319 North Southport Avenue · (773) 377-8989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2319 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2319-1S · Avail. Aug 1

$5,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2468 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2319 N Southport.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
cats allowed
- New construction with dazzling finishes you have to see to believe!
- 4 & 2 Bedroom apartments
- Top floor units come with roof decks that have an amazing view!
- All bedrooms are queen sized or better w/ great closet space. Every unit has a master suite with own private bathroom
- All bathrooms have modern finishes and attractive tile work
- Kitchen that will take your breath away - stone counters and modern cabinetry, stainless appliances (inc dishwashers and mircrowaves)
- In-unit laundry
- Hardwood floors
- NEW windows
- Central air / gas forced heat
- Parking
- Heart of Lincoln Park, walk to everything - shopping, nightlife and restaurants.
- Approximately 5 blocks to el train.

ICM Properties is a professional management company with over 50 years of experience and 24 hour call center

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!

Southport & Fullerton

Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $350 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot. Assigned Street Parking: 1 Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 N Southport have any available units?
2319 N Southport has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319 N Southport have?
Some of 2319 N Southport's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 N Southport currently offering any rent specials?
2319 N Southport is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 N Southport pet-friendly?
Yes, 2319 N Southport is pet friendly.
Does 2319 N Southport offer parking?
Yes, 2319 N Southport offers parking.
Does 2319 N Southport have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2319 N Southport offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 N Southport have a pool?
No, 2319 N Southport does not have a pool.
Does 2319 N Southport have accessible units?
No, 2319 N Southport does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 N Southport have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2319 N Southport has units with dishwashers.
