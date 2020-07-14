2319 North Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614 Lincoln Park
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO
4 Bedrooms
Unit 2319-1S · Avail. Aug 1
$5,600
Click to see floorplan
4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2468 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2319 N Southport.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
cats allowed
- New construction with dazzling finishes you have to see to believe! - 4 & 2 Bedroom apartments - Top floor units come with roof decks that have an amazing view! - All bedrooms are queen sized or better w/ great closet space. Every unit has a master suite with own private bathroom - All bathrooms have modern finishes and attractive tile work - Kitchen that will take your breath away - stone counters and modern cabinetry, stainless appliances (inc dishwashers and mircrowaves) - In-unit laundry - Hardwood floors - NEW windows - Central air / gas forced heat - Parking - Heart of Lincoln Park, walk to everything - shopping, nightlife and restaurants. - Approximately 5 blocks to el train.
ICM Properties is a professional management company with over 50 years of experience and 24 hour call center
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT!
Southport & Fullerton
Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $350 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot. Assigned Street Parking: 1 Included in lease.