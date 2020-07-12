/
uptown
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
175 Apartments for rent in Uptown, Chicago, IL
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Buena Terrace Apartments
4242 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,033
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,131
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
903 sqft
The historic Buena Terrace has been transformed from a stately hotel into a majestic elevator building. Just minutes from Wrigley Field and Montrose Harbor, Buena Terrace has the vintage charm that modern city dwellers seek.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
The Renaissance
901 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,040
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,082
450 sqft
Vintage class and modern beauty collide in the Renaissance. These gorgeous one-bedroom apartments boast gleaming hardwood floors, sleek kitchens, and decorative fireplaces. The property is just two blocks away from the CTA Red Line.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
1338 W Argyle
1354 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$845
280 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,116
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to everything that buzzes in Andersonville while enjoying newly renovated, vintage living at 1338 W. Argyle.STUDIO | 1, 2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
1261 Argyle
1261 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$974
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
675 sqft
Just blocks from Cricket Hill and Foster Beach. Pet-friendly community in the popular Andersonville neighborhood. Vintage and modern units with unique charm and style. Gated community with intercom access.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Broadway Place
5427 North Broadway Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,118
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,626
1297 sqft
Close to the lake and easy public transit, 5427 N. Broadway is city living with thoughtful design and historic surroundings.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1535 sqft
Luxurious units with ample living space and designer finishes. Run, swim, or toss ball at nearby Chase Park. Minutes from the Ravenswood Metra station. Close to Montrose Beach and Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
4401 N Clark
4401 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
889 sqft
Located in an architecturally distinct walkup, 4401 N. Clark offers character and convenience in one of Chicago's most diverse neighborhoods.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
Stewart School Lofts
4525 North Kenmore, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,559
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,155
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1468 sqft
IMMEDIATE MOVE-INS AVAILABLE. GET TWO MONTHS OF FREE RENT. Contact leasing office for details. Built in 1907, the Graeme Stewart Elementary School reopened in Spring 2018 as Stewart School Lofts, a best-in-class apartment community.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
28 Units Available
Buena Shores
833 W Buena Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
625 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
700 sqft
This high-rise building is located in the historic Buena Park neighborhood, steps from the lakefront, Montrose Harbor, Wrigley Field and multiple CTA stops.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
47 Units Available
The Montrose
4334 N Hazel St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,345
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1007 sqft
Well-equipped, luxury apartments of various sizes in Uptown. The complex is loaded with features such as a pool, gym, coffee bar, basketball and tennis courts. Clarendon Park is just minutes away.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
28 Units Available
Reside on Clarendon
4157 N Clarendon Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,018
334 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,247
485 sqft
Recently-renovated, classic Chicago apartments in the Buena Vista neighborhood, within walking distance of Lake Michigan parks and public transportation. Studio and 1-bedroom units with hardwood floors and dishwashers. Off-street parking available for a fee. Gym.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
Reside at 849
849 W Buena Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,025
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1123 sqft
Close to Disney Magnet Elementary School and Route 41. Modern homes featuring kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and bathtub. Residents have access to on-site laundry and high-speed internet. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
26 Units Available
Sheridan Plaza Apartments
4607 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,286
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
770 sqft
Designed by famed architect Walter Ahlschlager and built in 1920, the former Sheridan Plaza Hotel is now a beautifully restored building with vintage charm.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
24 Units Available
The Uptown Regency
5050 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
416 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
700 sqft
Vintage charm on the outside. Contemporary luxury inside. Renovated in 2016, Uptown Regency is filled with state of the art amenities and offers scenic lake views.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
4 Units Available
Clarendon Shores
4750 N Clarendon Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$985
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located off Lake Shore Drive in Uptown, great views, lakefront parks and public beaches are just steps away! Studio and one-bedroom apartments feature hardwood floors, large windows and modern kitchens with dishwashers.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Park Shores
4304 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
590 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Explore this quintessential courtyard walk-up in Chicago’s historic Buena Park Neighborhood, home to the most beautiful lakeside mansions and Georgian architecture.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
8 Units Available
Reside at 823
823 W Buena Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,046
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
745 sqft
Stylish apartment homes close to Disney Magnet Elementary School and Route 41. Homes feature walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and a bathtub. 24-hour concierge and maintenance. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
29 Units Available
The Covington
4600 N Clarendon Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,219
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,226
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1100 sqft
The Covington combines convenience and simplicity for modern living. The lakefront high-rise offers a rooftop deck with panoramic views of the city, and an abundance of amenities within.
Last updated July 10 at 12:56pm
8 Units Available
Common Simonds
851 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,220
1 Bedroom
Ask
City living made easy. Common Simonds has everything you need, from free laundry to a fitness center.
Last updated June 26 at 03:52am
Contact for Availability
4100 N. MARINE
4100 N Marine Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,275
1 Bedroom
$1,675
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
High-rise dreaming got your head in the clouds? Well, the apartment building at 4100 N. Marine Dr. exceeds even your wildest living dreams.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
4863 N. Hermitage Apt.
4863 North Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Popular Ravenswood Location! You will be living on quiet tree lined streets near local Metra and "EL" train. Every unit at 4863-67 N. Hernitage has the following modern amenities: - Rehabbed kitchen w/ stone counters - Modern appliances (incl.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Green Manor
4435 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,050
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
With its green tiled roof and landscaped courtyard, Green Manor is easily one of the most beautiful buildings on the block. These vintage-styled studio, convertible and one-bedroom apartments feature hardwood flooring and updated kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
4857 North Paulina St. Apt.
4857 North Paulina Street, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1465 sqft
Heart of Ravenswood gem! Only a few blocks to Metra and half mile to El. close to bus service. Many udpated units.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1722 West Carmen
1722 West Carmen Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
Carmen - Property Id: 294984 Spacious vintage 3 bedroom 1 bath in Andersonville/Ravenswood. New appliances in kitchen with updated bathroom vanity. Large deck. Heat included. No security deposit. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
