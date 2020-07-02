All apartments in Chicago
5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue
5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue

5457 S Blackstone Ave · (773) 570-1393
Location

5457 S Blackstone Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 5459-2B · Avail. Sep 19

$850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 254 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 5457-1C · Avail. Aug 29

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Unit 5457-3A · Avail. Aug 29

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
bike storage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
on-site laundry
Set back from the street, this building welcomes residents up the solid front stairs and past its facade that reflects the clean designs of the Arts and Crafts Movement. The warm brick exterior creates a play between light and shadow, adding visual interest and depth through recessed masonry patterns. Limestone keystones articulate major window openings, and a landscaped lawn provides a spot to relax or absorb neighborhood activities all just a few minutes from Lake Michigan, public transportation and the mix of restaurants and cafes along 53rd Street.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 bdrm: $350; 2 bdrm: $450; 3 bdrm: $550; 4 bdrm: $650
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Gated parking: $100/month; Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue have any available units?
5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue has 3 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue have?
Some of 5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue offer parking?
No, 5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue have a pool?
No, 5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
