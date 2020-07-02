5457 S Blackstone Ave, Chicago, IL 60615 Hyde Park
Price and availability
VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO
Studio
Unit 5459-2B · Avail. Sep 19
$850
Studio · 1 Bath · 254 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 5457-1C · Avail. Aug 29
$1,219
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft
Unit 5457-3A · Avail. Aug 29
$1,300
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue.
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
bike storage
range
oven
Set back from the street, this building welcomes residents up the solid front stairs and past its facade that reflects the clean designs of the Arts and Crafts Movement. The warm brick exterior creates a play between light and shadow, adding visual interest and depth through recessed masonry patterns. Limestone keystones articulate major window openings, and a landscaped lawn provides a spot to relax or absorb neighborhood activities all just a few minutes from Lake Michigan, public transportation and the mix of restaurants and cafes along 53rd Street.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water