4750 N Lotus Ave 2W

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit 2W Available 07/01/20 Jefferson Park 1 bed 1 bath parking INCLUDED!!! - Property Id: 287498



Charming 1 bed 1 bath in Jefferson Park! The unit has some modern and vintage features that will appeal to everyone! It also has hardwood floors throughout, standard kitchen, window ac (not provided), modern bathroom, laundry in basement, PARKING INCLUDED and small dogs are ok with $20/month pet rent. You also have easy access to 90/94!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287498

