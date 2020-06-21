All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

4750 N Lotus Ave 2W

4750 North Lotus Avenue · (630) 750-6090
Location

4750 North Lotus Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630
Portage Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 2W · Avail. Jul 1

$1,225

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Unit 2W Available 07/01/20 Jefferson Park 1 bed 1 bath parking INCLUDED!!! - Property Id: 287498

Charming 1 bed 1 bath in Jefferson Park! The unit has some modern and vintage features that will appeal to everyone! It also has hardwood floors throughout, standard kitchen, window ac (not provided), modern bathroom, laundry in basement, PARKING INCLUDED and small dogs are ok with $20/month pet rent. You also have easy access to 90/94!!
Property Id 287498

(RLNE5809073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4750 N Lotus Ave 2W have any available units?
4750 N Lotus Ave 2W has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4750 N Lotus Ave 2W have?
Some of 4750 N Lotus Ave 2W's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4750 N Lotus Ave 2W currently offering any rent specials?
4750 N Lotus Ave 2W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4750 N Lotus Ave 2W pet-friendly?
No, 4750 N Lotus Ave 2W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4750 N Lotus Ave 2W offer parking?
Yes, 4750 N Lotus Ave 2W does offer parking.
Does 4750 N Lotus Ave 2W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4750 N Lotus Ave 2W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4750 N Lotus Ave 2W have a pool?
No, 4750 N Lotus Ave 2W does not have a pool.
Does 4750 N Lotus Ave 2W have accessible units?
No, 4750 N Lotus Ave 2W does not have accessible units.
Does 4750 N Lotus Ave 2W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4750 N Lotus Ave 2W has units with dishwashers.
