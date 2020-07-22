All apartments in Chicago
3620 North Pine Grove Avenue
3620 North Pine Grove Avenue

3620 N Pine Grove Ave · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1878914
3620 N Pine Grove Ave, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

hardwood floors
parking
pool
bike storage
sauna
Amazing lakeview 1bed/1bath available August 1
Outstanding rental opportunity in the heart of Lakeview available August 1st! Spacious 1 bed condo in the highly desirable Park Harbor Condominiums. Features include hardwood floors throughout, terrific closet space, separate living and dining rooms and more! Building amenities include a pool, sauna and bike room. Monthly rent includes heat, gas and basic cable. Storage and COVERED PARKING also included in the monthly rent!! Sorry, no pets. Available August 1.
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 3620 North Pine Grove Avenue have any available units?
3620 North Pine Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3620 North Pine Grove Avenue have?
Some of 3620 North Pine Grove Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3620 North Pine Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3620 North Pine Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 North Pine Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3620 North Pine Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3620 North Pine Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3620 North Pine Grove Avenue offers parking.
Does 3620 North Pine Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3620 North Pine Grove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 North Pine Grove Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3620 North Pine Grove Avenue has a pool.
Does 3620 North Pine Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3620 North Pine Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 North Pine Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3620 North Pine Grove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
