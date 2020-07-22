3620 North Pine Grove Avenue

Amenities

Amazing lakeview 1bed/1bath available August 1

Outstanding rental opportunity in the heart of Lakeview available August 1st! Spacious 1 bed condo in the highly desirable Park Harbor Condominiums. Features include hardwood floors throughout, terrific closet space, separate living and dining rooms and more! Building amenities include a pool, sauna and bike room. Monthly rent includes heat, gas and basic cable. Storage and COVERED PARKING also included in the monthly rent!! Sorry, no pets. Available August 1.

Andrew Wright

Fulton Grace Realty

312-702-9578



