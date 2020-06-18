3355 W WILSON

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bed Condo w/ Granite, Hardwood, WD In-unit & 2 Lg. Private Decks!
Charming 2 bedroom condo w/large private back porch, perfect for grilling and screened front porch. Great privacy. Lots of windows, south-west views fill this home with sunlight & soothing cross breezes. Central air & humidifier, 9ft. ceilings, granite counter tops, Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, storage. Steps from train, starbucks, dining- Ixcateco Grill & Rojo Gusano, 2 of the city's hottest new restaurants and Kedzie Ave's famous restaurants. The owner is seeking a 6 or 18 month lease only!