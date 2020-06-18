All apartments in Chicago
3355 W WILSON
Last updated January 9 2020 at 2:31 AM

3355 W WILSON

3355 West Wilson Avenue · (805) 901-2656
Location

3355 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful 2 Bed Condo w/ Granite, Hardwood, WD In-unit & 2 Lg. Private Decks!
Charming 2 bedroom condo w/large private back porch, perfect for grilling and screened front porch. Great privacy. Lots of windows, south-west views fill this home with sunlight & soothing cross breezes. Central air & humidifier, 9ft. ceilings, granite counter tops, Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, storage. Steps from train, starbucks, dining- Ixcateco Grill & Rojo Gusano, 2 of the city's hottest new restaurants and Kedzie Ave's famous restaurants. The owner is seeking a 6 or 18 month lease only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3355 W WILSON have any available units?
3355 W WILSON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3355 W WILSON have?
Some of 3355 W WILSON's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3355 W WILSON currently offering any rent specials?
3355 W WILSON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3355 W WILSON pet-friendly?
No, 3355 W WILSON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3355 W WILSON offer parking?
No, 3355 W WILSON does not offer parking.
Does 3355 W WILSON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3355 W WILSON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3355 W WILSON have a pool?
No, 3355 W WILSON does not have a pool.
Does 3355 W WILSON have accessible units?
No, 3355 W WILSON does not have accessible units.
Does 3355 W WILSON have units with dishwashers?
No, 3355 W WILSON does not have units with dishwashers.
