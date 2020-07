Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse gym parking pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pool pet friendly 24hr concierge e-payments fire pit online portal

One East Delaware fuses chic new finishes with timeless design to capture the distinctive spirit of the Gold Coast. Newly-renovated apartments include private balconies, designer inspired kitchens and baths, in-unit washers and dryers, and attractive wide-plank flooring. Brand new amenities include a sprawling, boutique hotel-style outdoor terrace, a sophisticated resident lounge and event space, a fully-equipped fitness center featuring a Peloton bike, a business lounge and private conference room and much more. With easy access to appealing local landmarks and onsite businesses, culture and convenience abound. Even in a neighborhood known for its excellence, One East Delaware is one unique location!