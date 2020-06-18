All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 322 W Hubbard St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
322 W Hubbard St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

322 W Hubbard St

322 West Hubbard Street · (312) 998-6780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

322 West Hubbard Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $3512 · Avail. now

$3,512

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
dog park
doorman
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
yoga
RIVER NORTH! CORNER 2BED, 2BATH! 1 MONTH FREE! - Property Id: 249600

RIVER NORTH!!!
ULTRA LUX 2BED, 2BATH!!! CORNER UNIT!

Grey flooring
SS Whirlpool apps
KOHLER fixtures
PORCELANOSA backsplash
Custom closets
Floor-to-ceiling windows
Sun shade window treatments
Merch Mart, Clark/Lake L train!
Nightlife+restaurants+shopping!
RIVERWALK!
90/94 EXPRESSWAY!
PARKING IS AVAILABLE AN EXTRA FEE!

AMENITIES
24HR Doorman
Concierge services
Fitness center+yoga studio
Outdoor grilling station+pool+hot tub+cabanas+sunbeds+firepit
Dog run+spa
PET FRIENDLY!

Paulina Pacyna | Luxury Broker | Buy - Rent - Sell
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.

Ref #138
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249600
Property Id 249600

(RLNE5837261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 W Hubbard St have any available units?
322 W Hubbard St has a unit available for $3,512 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 322 W Hubbard St have?
Some of 322 W Hubbard St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 W Hubbard St currently offering any rent specials?
322 W Hubbard St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 W Hubbard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 W Hubbard St is pet friendly.
Does 322 W Hubbard St offer parking?
Yes, 322 W Hubbard St does offer parking.
Does 322 W Hubbard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 W Hubbard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 W Hubbard St have a pool?
Yes, 322 W Hubbard St has a pool.
Does 322 W Hubbard St have accessible units?
No, 322 W Hubbard St does not have accessible units.
Does 322 W Hubbard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 W Hubbard St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 322 W Hubbard St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

4651 N Greenview
4651 N Greenview Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
1022 N Damen Ave
1022 North Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60622
6700 S Indiana Avenue
6700 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
Greenwood 5201
5201 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
MDA City Club Apartments
63 E Lake St
Chicago, IL 60601
1334-40 E Hyde Park Blvd
1334 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
Arkadia West Loop
765 W Adams St
Chicago, IL 60661
6874 N NW Highway
6874 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity