2634 North Hamlin Avenue

Huge High-End 3BR/2BA Row House Available 6/1 in Logan Square
Incredible 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rowhouse with heated concrete floor on main level, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, tons of windows, clean carpet on upper levels, large bedrooms, master bedroom with en suite bath and walk in closet on top floor. In-unit laundry. Private back yard. 2 car garage.
Amenities:
Garage, New Construction, Storage, Common Outdoor Space, Outdoor Space, Multi Level, Dishwasher, Washer, Granite Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.