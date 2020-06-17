All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2634 North Hamlin Avenue.
2634 North Hamlin Avenue
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 PM

2634 North Hamlin Avenue

2634 North Hamlin Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1675423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2634 North Hamlin Avenue, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Huge High-End 3BR/2BA Row House Available 6/1 in Logan Square
Incredible 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rowhouse with heated concrete floor on main level, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, tons of windows, clean carpet on upper levels, large bedrooms, master bedroom with en suite bath and walk in closet on top floor. In-unit laundry. Private back yard. 2 car garage.

Amenities:
Garage, New Construction, Storage, Common Outdoor Space, Outdoor Space, Multi Level, Dishwasher, Washer, Granite Kitchen, Walk-In Closet, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2634 North Hamlin Avenue have any available units?
2634 North Hamlin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2634 North Hamlin Avenue have?
Some of 2634 North Hamlin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2634 North Hamlin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2634 North Hamlin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 North Hamlin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2634 North Hamlin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2634 North Hamlin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2634 North Hamlin Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2634 North Hamlin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2634 North Hamlin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 North Hamlin Avenue have a pool?
No, 2634 North Hamlin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2634 North Hamlin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2634 North Hamlin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 North Hamlin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2634 North Hamlin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
