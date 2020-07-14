All apartments in Chicago
8051 S Ingleside

8051 S Ingleside Ave · (312) 874-5360
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8051 S Ingleside Ave, Chicago, IL 60619
Chatham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 8051 S Ingleside.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
parking
This 25-unit property in the Chatham neighborhood of Chicago features Free Internet, On-Site Laundry, and Security Cameras. Apartments may include Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Free Heat, Hardwood Floors, Pre-Wired Phone/Cable, and Bonus Room/Den. Walking distance to De Bow Park, Paradise Supermarket, D & Y Grocery Store, Food Town, Jbj Mart and Ingleside Food's. Commute easily via Cottage Grove & 81st Street Bus Line or ME Metra Electric at the 79th St. Chatham stop. Pets are welcome! Call us today for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Off Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8051 S Ingleside have any available units?
8051 S Ingleside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8051 S Ingleside have?
Some of 8051 S Ingleside's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8051 S Ingleside currently offering any rent specials?
8051 S Ingleside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8051 S Ingleside pet-friendly?
Yes, 8051 S Ingleside is pet friendly.
Does 8051 S Ingleside offer parking?
Yes, 8051 S Ingleside offers parking.
Does 8051 S Ingleside have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8051 S Ingleside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8051 S Ingleside have a pool?
No, 8051 S Ingleside does not have a pool.
Does 8051 S Ingleside have accessible units?
No, 8051 S Ingleside does not have accessible units.
Does 8051 S Ingleside have units with dishwashers?
No, 8051 S Ingleside does not have units with dishwashers.
