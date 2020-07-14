8051 S Ingleside

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access parking

This 25-unit property in the Chatham neighborhood of Chicago features Free Internet, On-Site Laundry, and Security Cameras. Apartments may include Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Free Heat, Hardwood Floors, Pre-Wired Phone/Cable, and Bonus Room/Den. Walking distance to De Bow Park, Paradise Supermarket, D & Y Grocery Store, Food Town, Jbj Mart and Ingleside Food's. Commute easily via Cottage Grove & 81st Street Bus Line or ME Metra Electric at the 79th St. Chatham stop. Pets are welcome! Call us today for a showing.