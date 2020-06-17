All apartments in Chicago
2343 N Greenview Ave 111

2343 North Greenview Avenue · (816) 213-3761
Location

2343 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 111 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Prime Lincoln Park/DePaul - Property Id: 239367

1 bedroom loft/1 bathroom apartment!
Prime Lincoln Park/DePaul Location! Very charming 1 lofted bedroom + den/1 bathroom apartment. True open loft layout with 14 ft ceilings. This unit has floor to ceiling windows with a bunch of natural light. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace. Sliding doors off of living room lead to a large private deck. Shared laundry on site and extra storage unit located in basement. This apartment is just steps away from Marianos, Restaurants, bars, CTA, etc. Pets are welcome for additional one time fee!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239367
Property Id 239367

(RLNE5622898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2343 N Greenview Ave 111 have any available units?
2343 N Greenview Ave 111 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2343 N Greenview Ave 111 have?
Some of 2343 N Greenview Ave 111's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2343 N Greenview Ave 111 currently offering any rent specials?
2343 N Greenview Ave 111 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2343 N Greenview Ave 111 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2343 N Greenview Ave 111 is pet friendly.
Does 2343 N Greenview Ave 111 offer parking?
No, 2343 N Greenview Ave 111 does not offer parking.
Does 2343 N Greenview Ave 111 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2343 N Greenview Ave 111 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2343 N Greenview Ave 111 have a pool?
No, 2343 N Greenview Ave 111 does not have a pool.
Does 2343 N Greenview Ave 111 have accessible units?
No, 2343 N Greenview Ave 111 does not have accessible units.
Does 2343 N Greenview Ave 111 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2343 N Greenview Ave 111 has units with dishwashers.
