Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

7801-11 S Yates Blvd is a newly rehabbed 27 unit property in South Shore near E 79th and S Yates. This location features 2-3 bedroom units with Hardwood Floors, On-site Laundry, Free WIFI, Security Cameras and Free Heat included! Transit easily accessible via ME Metra Electric, 79 79th 5 South Shore Night Bus, and 75 74th-75th CTA bus lines. Section 8 is accepted. Call today to hear about our current specials and to schedule your showing!