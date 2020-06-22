2340 N. Leavitt #2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

In-unit washer/dryer in sun room! Unique, sunny, 2 br, 1 bath unit in Bucktown. Available July. Unit features: central heat and air, upgraded kitchen with granite counters, dishwasher, refinished hardwood floors and separate dining area. Building is on a quiet, tree-lined street close to unlimited dining and entertainment options. 2 blocks to Holstein Park. 5 blocks to Jewel, Aldi. Tons of retail shops on Damen nearby. 6 blocks to Western Blue line CTA train and one block to the Fullerton bus. Cat OK with extra fee. Parking possible for extra $$.