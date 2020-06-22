2340 N. Leavitt #2

Amenities
In-unit washer/dryer in sun room! Unique, sunny, 2 br, 1 bath unit in Bucktown. Available July. Unit features: central heat and air, upgraded kitchen with granite counters, dishwasher, refinished hardwood floors and separate dining area. Building is on a quiet, tree-lined street close to unlimited dining and entertainment options. 2 blocks to Holstein Park. 5 blocks to Jewel, Aldi. Tons of retail shops on Damen nearby. 6 blocks to Western Blue line CTA train and one block to the Fullerton bus. Cat OK with extra fee. Parking possible for extra $$.