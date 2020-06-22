All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2340 N. Leavitt #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2340 N. Leavitt #2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

2340 N. Leavitt #2

2340 North Leavitt Street · (312) 282-3336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Logan Square
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2340 North Leavitt Street, Chicago, IL 60647
Logan Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
In-unit washer/dryer in sun room! Unique, sunny, 2 br, 1 bath unit in Bucktown. Available July. Unit features: central heat and air, upgraded kitchen with granite counters, dishwasher, refinished hardwood floors and separate dining area. Building is on a quiet, tree-lined street close to unlimited dining and entertainment options. 2 blocks to Holstein Park. 5 blocks to Jewel, Aldi. Tons of retail shops on Damen nearby. 6 blocks to Western Blue line CTA train and one block to the Fullerton bus. Cat OK with extra fee. Parking possible for extra $$.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 N. Leavitt #2 have any available units?
2340 N. Leavitt #2 has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 N. Leavitt #2 have?
Some of 2340 N. Leavitt #2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 N. Leavitt #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2340 N. Leavitt #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 N. Leavitt #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2340 N. Leavitt #2 is pet friendly.
Does 2340 N. Leavitt #2 offer parking?
Yes, 2340 N. Leavitt #2 does offer parking.
Does 2340 N. Leavitt #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2340 N. Leavitt #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 N. Leavitt #2 have a pool?
No, 2340 N. Leavitt #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2340 N. Leavitt #2 have accessible units?
No, 2340 N. Leavitt #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 N. Leavitt #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2340 N. Leavitt #2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2340 N. Leavitt #2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

5439 S.woodlawn Ave
5439 South Woodlawn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
2542-46 W Summerdale
2542 West Summerdale Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
1261 Argyle
1261 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
The Parker Fulton Market
730 W Couch Pl
Chicago, IL 60661
7916 S Drexel Ave
7916 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
6715 S Dorchester
6715 S Dorchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
Burnham Pointe
730 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605
100 West Chestnut Apartments
100 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity