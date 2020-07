Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible conference room clubhouse concierge dog grooming area dog park doorman elevator fire pit gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage lobby media room package receiving bike storage green community nest technology

At Xavier, our curated lifestyle offers an exceptional lobby with a fireplace, coworking table, lounge seating and conference room, a modern fitness facility, and indoor and outdoor dog runs with two dog washing stations. Our outdoor terrace and sundeck, equipped with a pool, lounge chairs, cabanas, private BBQ cooking stations and fire pits, provides sweeping city and Lake Michigan views, giving our residents an experience that is unmatched in Chicago. Our 3rd floor terrace lounge is equipped with a kitchenette, game tables and a fireplace. Our 18th Floor rooftop lounge offers our residents a full chef-style kitchen, private conference spaces, media screening room and an outdoor deck with uninterrupted city views, fireplace and seating. With it's impeccable design and stylish finishes, Xavier is redefining luxury rentals.